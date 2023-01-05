Strs Ohio Sells 3,819 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $62,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $278.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.67 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

