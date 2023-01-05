Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading 4% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

