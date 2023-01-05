Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

SNPS stock opened at $320.93 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

