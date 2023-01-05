Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 60,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $96,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 236,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,608,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

