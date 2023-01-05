Synovus Financial Corp Has $13.07 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

JHSC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 9,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $36.77.

