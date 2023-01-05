Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.93 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

