Synovus Financial Corp Has $156.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $156,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.13. 86,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.