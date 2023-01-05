Synovus Financial Corp Has $24.14 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,925. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

