Synovus Financial Corp Has $28.41 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.49. 17,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

