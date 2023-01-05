Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $452.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.60 and a 200 day moving average of $501.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

