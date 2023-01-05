Synovus Financial Corp Sells 14,837 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,883,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.