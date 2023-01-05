Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,644 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFH stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 1,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,970. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

