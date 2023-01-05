T-mac DAO (TMG) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $248.09 million and $39,841.63 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24837886 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,148.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

