T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 0.3%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. 134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

