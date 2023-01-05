Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

