Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 1%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.07). 2,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.10).

Tandem Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.31. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 million and a P/E ratio of 554.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Group

In other Tandem Group news, insider Peter Kimberley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,855.42).

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.