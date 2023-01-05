Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $26.71

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $27.32. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,155 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $336,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

