Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Lowered to €2.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 45,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,789. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telefónica by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Telefónica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.