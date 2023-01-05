Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Lowered to €2.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
NYSE TEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 45,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,789. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
