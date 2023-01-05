Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.40

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.40 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 220.87 ($2.66). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 335,458 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of £724.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.79.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

