Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities downgraded Tencent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tencent from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Tencent Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of TCEHY opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $440.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

