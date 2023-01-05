Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.89 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.84 billion $287.36 million -7.90

Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenet Fintech Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1806 12063 25379 568 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.75%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -59.54% -78.34% -9.91%

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and to facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Its Chinese Business Hub uses the Cubeler AI and analytics engine to match lenders with borrowers to provide access to credit and purchase order financing solutions to businesses in various industries including factories, raw material suppliers, transportation, e-commerce, insurance and clean technology. Its AI-enabled business ecosystem has vast amount of data, which is analyzed to automate transactions and provide services to clients ranging from supply chain participants to banks and insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

