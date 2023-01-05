TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $202.04 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00071523 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060276 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009181 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023186 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003721 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,098,446 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,063,191 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
