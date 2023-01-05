Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.13. Tesla has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $390.11. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

