Tether Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $578,872.65 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $88.73 million and $578,872.65 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,831.36 or 0.10868804 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00444800 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.02196075 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.12 or 0.30388292 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

