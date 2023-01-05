Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,839.68 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $89.13 million and approximately $475,808.50 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,839.68 or 0.10948767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 174.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00442551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.02204232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.33 or 0.30234684 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

