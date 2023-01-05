Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Makes New $1 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

