Tezos Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $700.84 million and $14.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002430 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,644,531 coins and its circulating supply is 922,213,391 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

