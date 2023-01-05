The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

