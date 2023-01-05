The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.81%.

(Get Rating)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.