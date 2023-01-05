The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.86). 15,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.87).

The City Pub Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.05. The company has a market cap of £75.55 million and a P/E ratio of -25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The City Pub Group

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Richard Prickett purchased 10,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,433.73). In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 125,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($94,879.52). Also, insider Richard Prickett purchased 10,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,433.73).

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More

