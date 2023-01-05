The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 89,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

