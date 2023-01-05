The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Tops $20.97

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $20.97 or 0.00124573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $3.16 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

