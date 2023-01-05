The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.