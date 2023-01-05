The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

