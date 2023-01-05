The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $133.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $121.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NIKE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

