The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading 1.1% Higher

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Approximately 43,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 65,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also

