The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.09.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of PNC stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
