The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

