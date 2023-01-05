Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 6,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.