Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $136.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

