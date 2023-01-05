Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

