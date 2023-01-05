Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

