Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VT opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.