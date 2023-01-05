Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.83 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.79.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

