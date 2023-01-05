Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

