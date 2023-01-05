Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) is Win Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $38.61.

