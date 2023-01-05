Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 6.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 428,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 362,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

