Toncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.05 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and approximately $37.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00012981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00233131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20935312 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $38,625,946.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

