TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 3.2% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -201.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.

TORM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

About TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TORM by 7,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

