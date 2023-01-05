TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 3.2% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -201.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.
TORM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
