Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.74. 86,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 57,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Torq Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$70.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

