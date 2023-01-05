Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

TSCO opened at $221.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

